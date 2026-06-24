Trace to expand Delaware basin gas processing, pipeline system

The project involves the addition of a new gas processing plant, gathering pipelines, and compressor stations to boost capabilities of the operator's existing Northern Delaware basin system by late 2027.
June 24, 2026
2 min read
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Trace's Northern Delaware basin system

Trace Midstream Partners II LLC is building a grassroots cryogenic natural gas processing plant and associated infrastructure to expand its existing ability to serve producers in the Northern Delaware basin of New Mexico.

Scheduled for construction in Eddy County, NM, and supported by multiple long-term contracts from both new and existing customers, the proposed Apollo gas plant will be equipped to process 250 MMcfd of natural gas, Trace said June 24.

Trace said the project also will include construction of 36 miles of gathering pipelines and two new compressor stations that, together, will provide an integrated midstream outlet for Northern Delaware basin producers across New Mexico’s Eddy and Lea counties.

The new gas plant and associated low-pressure gathering and compression system are scheduled to enter service fourth-quarter 2027.

Part of its strategy to continue investing to support a surge in Northern Delaware basin production, Trace said the Apollo gas plant and associated infrastructure, once operable, will expand its existing system-wide operations to more than 200 miles of pipelines, 14 compressor stations, and more than 125,000 hp of compression.

Trace, a portfolio company of Quantum Capital Group, acquired Northern Delaware basin gas gathering and transportation assets from LM Energy Delaware LLC in 2024.

About the Author

Robert Brelsford
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Robert Brelsford

Downstream Editor

Robert Brelsford joined Oil & Gas Journal in October 2013 as downstream technology editor after 8 years as a crude oil price and news reporter on spot crude transactions at the US Gulf Coast, West Coast, Canadian, and Latin American markets. He holds a BA (2000) in English from Rice University and an MS (2003) in education and social policy from Northwestern University.

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