Gazprom lets contract for Amur gas processing complex

PJSC Gazprom, through its general contractor partner NIPIgazpererabotka (Nipigaz), has let a contract to China Gezhouba Group Corp. (CGGC), Wuhan, Hubei Province, to provide construction and assembly services for process equipment at subsidiary OOO Gazprom Pererabotka Blagoveshchensk's (GPB) 42 billion-cu m/year grassroots Amur natural gas processing plant under construction near Svobodny in Russia's far-east Amur region (OGJ Online, July 29, 2015).