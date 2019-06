Woodfibre LNG lets contract for proposed British Columbia project

Pacific Oil & Gas Ltd. subsidiary Woodfibre LNG Ltd., Vancouver, BC, through a contractor, has let a contract to Flour Corp. to provide construction-related support to front-end engineering and design services for Woodfibre LNG's proposed 2.1-million tonne/year liquefaction plant and export terminal near Squamish, BC, on the northwestern shoreline of Howe Sound.

Feb 27th, 2017