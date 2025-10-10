ARM Energy takes FID on $2.3-billion Mustang Express Pipeline

ARM Energy Holdings LLC has taken final investment decision (FID) to develop the 236-mile, 42-in. OD Mustang Express Pipeline.

With a total capacity of 2.5 bcfd and expected to be completed in late 2028 or early 2029, the Mustang Express Pipeline will include the following primary segments:

Cougar Lateral: 55 miles from the Tres Palacios Storage to the Katy Hub in Katy, Tex.

Mustang Mainline: 178 miles from the Katy Hub to Port Arthur, Tex.

Golden Triangle / Spindletop Storage Lateral: Three miles around Port Arthur, Tex.

The $2.3-billion project benefits from an anchor shipper commitment from Sempra Infrastructure to provide natural gas for its Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project, which recently achieved FID, the company said in a release Oct. 9.

ARM Energy, which will construct and operate the pipeline, is expected to conduct an open season for the remaining pipeline capacity later this month.

All required steel and compression necessary for the project has been secured, the company said. Jindal Tubular USA will provide the mill capacity and Solar Turbines Inc. will provide the turbines for the three planned compressor stations. The gas-driven compressor stations will have a total capacity of 300,000 hp.