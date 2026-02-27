Glenfarne signs LOI with TotalEnergies for Alaska LNG offtake

“The Alaska LNG project is indeed very well geographically positioned to better serve our Asian customers,” said Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and chief executive officer of TotalEnergies. He said the agreement “illustrates TotalEnergies’ ambition to consolidate its position as a leading buyer of US LNG, while diversifying its supply sources.” The company was the number one exporter of US LNG in 2025 with 19 million tonnes representing 18% of US production, Pouyanné said.

Glenfarne intends to contract 80%, or 16 million tpy, of Alaska LNG’s 20-million tpy volume to finance the project and now has 13 million tpy accounted for under preliminary long-term agreements with Total Energies, JERA, Tokyo Gas, CPC, PTT, and POSCO.

Alaska LNG project works

Alaska LNG, on the US Pacific coast, is the only federally authorized LNG export terminal in this region. It plans a total capacity of 20 million tpy, with direct access to Asia.

Worley Ltd. completed primary FEED work on the Alaska LNG pipeline at the end of 2025 and has been provisionally named to provide engineering, procurement, and construction management services for the mainline.

Alaska LNG has gas sales precedent agreements with North Slope natural gas producers including ExxonMobil, Hilcorp, and Great Bear Pantheon, and letters of intent to sell natural gas to ENSTAR Natural Gas, Alaska’s largest natural gas utility, and Donlin Gold Mine, one of the largest known undeveloped gold deposits in the world.

Alaska LNG consists of an 807-mile 42-in. pipeline to deliver natural gas from Alaska’s North Slope to meet Alaska’s domestic needs and produce 20 million tpy of LNG for export.

The project is being developed in two phases. Phase one includes the domestic pipeline to deliver natural gas to Alaskans. Phase two will add the infrastructure to export LNG.

Glenfarne owns 75% of Alaska LNG and the State of Alaska, through the Alaska Gasline Development Corp., owns 25%.