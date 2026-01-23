Alaska LNG awards Worley EPCM, inks gas-supply agreement with ExxonMobil

Glenfarne Group LLC subsidiary Glenfarne Alaska LNG LLC has conditionally awarded Worley Ltd. the engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) contract for Phase 1 of its 20-million tonne/year (tpy) Alaska LNG project. The company also reached a gas-supply agreement with ExxonMobil Corp. and awarded pipeline construction and line-pipe supply contracts for the project as well as an in-state offtake agreement.

Alaska LNG Phase One consists of a 739-mile, 42-in. OD pipeline to be built in four simultaneous sections to deliver natural gas from Alaska’s North Slope to domestic users. It may also include the 63-mile, 32-in. OD Point Thomson lateral, connecting these supplies to the main pipeline for shipment south.

Glenfarne is targeting mechanical completion of the pipeline in 2028 and delivery of first gas in 2029. Phase Two will add the liquefaction plant and related infrastructure.

The EPCM award to Worley follows the company’s completion in late 2025 of engineering work sufficient for final investment decision (FID) and is subject to completion of a definitive agreement.

Pipeline construction

Glenfarne awarded the following companies conditional contracts for pipeline construction:

MasTec Inc. subsidiary Precision Pipeline LLC.

Quanta Services Inc. subsidiary Price Gregory International.

Joint bid between Michels Pipeline Inc. and ASRC Energy Services – Houston Contracting Co. Inc., a subsidiary of ASRC Energy Services LLC.

Joint venture between Associated Pipe Line Contractors Inc., Doyon Energy Services LLC, and Cruz Construction, Inc.

Joint venture between Barnard Pipeline Inc. and SICIM SpA.

Joint venture between VINCI Construction subsidiary Spiecapag and US Pipeline.

Line-pipe supply

Phase 1 of Alaska LNG will require 700,000 tonnes of API 5L X70 line pipe for the main line and an additional 25,000 tonnes of line pipe for the Point Thomson lateral. Glenfarne executed preliminary agreements for about two-thirds of this pipe with Corinth Pipeworks SA and Europipe GmbH.

Glenfarne had previously concluded an agreement with POSCO International to supply a portion of the steel needed for pipeline fabrication.

Gas supply

ExxonMobil Corp. executed a gas sales precedent agreement (GSPA) with Glenfarne for gas supply to the pipeline. A separate agreement for additional volumes was reached with Hilcorp Alaska LLC.

Glenfarne had previously reached GSPA with Pantheon Resources PLC wholly owned subsidiary, Great Bear Pantheon LLC, to supply Alaska LNG with natural gas.

Alaska sales agreements

In parallel, Glenfarne advanced agreements with major in-state customers to anchor demand. The company signed a non‑binding letter of intent with ENSTAR Natural Gas Co. for a 30‑year supply of natural gas.

Glenfarne also recently signed a letter of intent with Donlin Gold Mine for delivery of up to 50 MMcfd of natural gas and cooperation on the development and construction of a 315-mile natural gas pipeline and a power plant to supply energy to the mine.

Glenfarne became lead developer of Alaska LNG in March 2025 and has secured preliminary commercial commitments from LNG buyers in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand for 11 million tpy of LNG.

The company has entered into Alaska LNG partnerships with, among other counterparties, Baker Hughes, which has become an investor and a key equipment supplier for LNG and power equipment, Danaos, which has become an investor and will facilitate construction and operation of at least six LNG carriers, and POSCO International, which has become an investor and signed an LNG offtake agreement in addition to supplying steel for the project.

Alaska LNG is being developed by 8 Star Alaska LLC, which is 75% owned by Glenfarne and 25% owned by the State of Alaska through the Alaska Gasline Development Corp.