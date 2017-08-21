'Dissonance' seen in approval of Paris Accord and oil work

In the world of the Paris Climate Accord, there can be neither compromise nor any new oil or gas.

Bob Tippee
Aug 21st, 2017
Oilfield Service Technology Pitfalls And how to avoid them.
Oilfield service is a tricky business for a number of reasons. But fluctuating demand driven by commodity prices are the root cause behind a number of the challenges executives in this industry face

Aug 22nd, 2019
190905 Cooper Bass Strait Map
Exploration & Development
Cooper Energy awarded Bass Strait permit

Cooper Energy Ltd., Adelaide, has been awarded an offshore exploration permit in a central part of the Victorian Gippsland basin surrounded by major producing oil and gas fields.

Rick Wilkinson
Sep 5th, 2019
190905 Cheniere Train2
LNG
Cheniere takes delivery of Corpus Christi Train 2

Cheniere Energy, Houston, reported the substantial completion of Train 2 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction (CCL) project in Corpus Christi, Tex., was achieved Aug. 28.

OGJ editors
Sep 5th, 2019
190905 Santos Dorado3 Map
Exploration & Development
Dorado-3 appraisal well confirms hydrocarbons in three reservoirs

Wireline results in the Santos Ltd.-operated Dorado-3 appraisal well in the Bedout subbasin of northwest Western Australia have confirmed hydrocarbons in the three main reservoirs at the field first discovered in July 2018.

Rick Wilkinson
Sep 5th, 2019
Suction anchor and template from Aker Solutions in Sandnessjoen passing Helgelandsbroen.
Field Start Ups
Equinor brings Snefrid Nord gas field on stream

Equinor and partners on Sept. 1 started production from Snefrid Nord natural gas field, the first discovery tied back to Aasta Hansteen field, in the Norwegian Sea, setting a new depth record on the Norwegian continental shelf.

OGJ editors
Sep 4th, 2019
190904 Apa2019 Awards Map
Exploration & Development
APA 2019 draws applications from 33 operators

Thirty-three operators submitted applications to the National Petroleum Directorate (NPD) for petroleum production licenses offshore Norway. The application deadline was Aug. 27.

OGJ editors
Sep 4th, 2019
190903 Equinor Johan Sverdrop
Field Start Ups
Johan Sverdrup oil field start-up approved

The start-up of Johan Sverdrup oil field in the Norwegian North Sea has been approved by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate. Equinor plans start up this fall for Phase 1 development. Construction Phase 2 is expected to start in fourth-quarter 2022.

OGJ editors
Sep 3rd, 2019
190829 Liza Destiny Fpso Guyana
Production Operations
Liza Destiny FPSO arrives offshore Guyana

The Lisa Destiny, Guyana’s first oil production vessel, has arrived at the ExxonMobil Corp.-operated Stabroek block, partner Hess Corp. reported. The floating production, storage, and offloading vessel arrived following a 42-day journey from Singapore.

OGJ editors
Aug 29th, 2019
190828 Euro Chem Ammonia
Petrochemicals
Russian operator starts up country’s largest ammonia plant

JSC EuroChem Northwest, a division of EuroChem Group, has commissioned its 2,890-tonne/day ammonia plant in Kingisepp, Russia. The ammonia plant—Europe’s largest single-train production site—produces 1 million-tonnes/year of ammonia.

Robert Brelsford
Aug 28th, 2019
190826 Woodside Greater Enfield Schematic
Production Operations
Woodside brings Greater Enfield development on stream

A joint venture of Woodside Petroleum Ltd. and Mitsui E&P Australia Pty. Ltd. reported the start of oil production from its $1.9-billion Greater Enfield development on the North West Shelf off Western Australia.

Rick Wilkinson
Aug 26th, 2019