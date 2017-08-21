'Dissonance' seen in approval of Paris Accord and oil work
In the world of the Paris Climate Accord, there can be neither compromise nor any new oil or gas.
In the world of the Paris Climate Accord, there can be neither compromise nor any new oil or gas.
Wireline results in the Santos Ltd.-operated Dorado-3 appraisal well in the Bedout subbasin of northwest Western Australia have confirmed hydrocarbons in the three main reservoirs at the field first discovered in July 2018.
The start-up of Johan Sverdrup oil field in the Norwegian North Sea has been approved by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate. Equinor plans start up this fall for Phase 1 development. Construction Phase 2 is expected to start in fourth-quarter 2022.
The Lisa Destiny, Guyana’s first oil production vessel, has arrived at the ExxonMobil Corp.-operated Stabroek block, partner Hess Corp. reported. The floating production, storage, and offloading vessel arrived following a 42-day journey from Singapore.
JSC EuroChem Northwest, a division of EuroChem Group, has commissioned its 2,890-tonne/day ammonia plant in Kingisepp, Russia. The ammonia plant—Europe’s largest single-train production site—produces 1 million-tonnes/year of ammonia.
PetroChina Guangdong Petrochemical let a contract to Honeywell UOP to provide technology licensing for multiple units as part of a refining-chemical integration project under way at its 400,000-b/d heavy crude oil site in China's Guangdong province.