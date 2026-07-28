ExxonMobil Pipeline names Dendy as president

ExxonMobil Pipeline Co. (EMPCo) has named Rozena Dendy as president, effective this month.

Dendy most recently served as regional manufacturing manager, providing executive leadership and oversight for four of ExxonMobil’s plant operations, EMPCo said in a post to its official LinkedIn page.

Dendy has served in a variety of leadership positions, including global sales and operations planning manager, and refinery plant manager roles in Canada and in the US.

EMPCo owns, operates and/or has joint interest in more than 16,000 miles of inland and offshore pipelines, including the largest crude oil pipeline by volume in North America, and operates 37 above- and below-ground storage facilities, including four salt caverns, according to the company’s website.

On average, the company transports more than 3.5 million b/d of crude oil, refined products, liquefied petroleum gases, natural gas liquids, and chemical feedstocks.