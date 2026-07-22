Borduin to succeed Ercolani as CPChem CFO

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC (CPChem) has named Wayne Borduin executive vice-president and chief financial officer, effective Sept. 1.

Borduin succeeds Darren Ercolani, who is retiring after more than 30 years with CPChem and Phillips Petroleum, now Phillips 66.

Borduin joins CPChem from Chevron Corp., where he most recently served as director and chief investment officer. He brings 25 years of experience in corporate treasury, investor relations, finance, and procurement, including leadership roles in the US, Asia, and Latin America.