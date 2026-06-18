CITGO names interim CFO

CITGO Petroleum Corp., Houston, has named Catarina Collins Serra as interim chief financial officer, succeeding John Zuklic, whose last day with the refining company was June 17.

Serra is a senior finance executive with extensive global experience across industrial, energy, and downstream petrochemical businesses. She has held senior finance leadership roles at Honeywell International Inc., SABIC (Aramco subsidiary), GE Power Conversion, GE Oil & Gas and GE NBC Universal.

Earlier this month, after serving as CITGO’s CFO since 2020, Zuklic joined NextDecade Corp. as CFO.