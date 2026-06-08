Sempra Infrastructure names Patel incoming CEO

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, Houston, has named Bhavesh “Bob” Patel incoming chief executive officer. He will assume the role upon closing of a previously announced transaction in which affiliates of KKR, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), will acquire a stake in the company.
Patel also will join the company’s board.
Justin Bird will continue to serve as chairman and chief executive officer through closing. He will then serve as executive vice-president of Sempra and remain on the Sempra Infrastructure board.
Patel has nearly 40 years of experience in chemicals and energy. He most recently served as president of Standard Industries and was chief executive officer of LyondellBasell during 2015–21. Earlier, he held leadership roles at Chevron and Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. over about 20 years, including assignments in the US and Singapore.
Stake sale
The transaction, announced in September 2025, involves the sale of a 45% stake in Sempra Infrastructure to affiliates of KKR with CPP Investments for $10 billion. CPP Investments agreed to acquire an approximate 13% indirect equity interest. Upon closing, a KKR-led consortium will hold a 65% stake, while Sempra will retain 25% and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority 10%.
At the time the deal was announced, the companies noted an expected closing date sometime in this year's second or third quarter, subject to regulatory and other approvals and closing conditions.