Sempra Infrastructure names Patel incoming CEO

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, Houston, has named Bhavesh “Bob” Patel incoming chief executive officer. He will assume the role upon closing of a previously announced transaction in which affiliates of KKR, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), will acquire a stake in the company.

Patel also will join the company’s board.

Justin Bird will continue to serve as chairman and chief executive officer through closing. He will then serve as executive vice-president of Sempra and remain on the Sempra Infrastructure board.

Patel has nearly 40 years of experience in chemicals and energy. He most recently served as president of Standard Industries and was chief executive officer of LyondellBasell during 2015–21. Earlier, he held leadership roles at Chevron and Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. over about 20 years, including assignments in the US and Singapore.