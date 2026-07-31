Brunei Shell Petroleum lets subsea installation contract

Brunei Shell Petroleum Co. Sdn Bhd (BSP) has let a subsea installation contract to Subsea 7 SA for a pipeline replacement project offshore Brunei.

Subsea7’s scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of subsea pipeline and riser systems for offshore assets in 50 m of water.

Project management and engineering work will begin immediately from Subsea7’s office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with support from offices in Perth, Australia, Paris, France, and other Subsea7 global locations.

BSP is a 50-50 joint venture between Shell and the Government of Brunei.