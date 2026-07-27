Morgan Stanley acquires Epic Energy, operator of Moomba to Adelaide Pipeline System

Morgan Stanley agreed to acquire Epic Energy, owner and operator of MAPS, which supplies natural gas across South Australia.
July 27, 2026
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Moomba to Adelaide Pipeline System (MAPS), South Australia

Morgan Stanley Investment Management, through funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP), has agreed to acquire Australian gas pipeline operator Epic Energy from QIC, the company said in a release July 27.

Epic Energy owns and operates the Moomba to Adelaide Pipeline System (MAPS), which transports natural gas from production areas in northern Australia to Adelaide and other markets in South Australia.

MAPS entered service in November 1969. It was developed by the Pipelines Authority of South Australia to move gas from Moomba fields in the Cooper basin to South Australia for power generation, industrial, and residential use. Epic Energy acquired the system following its privatization in 1995.

The pipeline system supplies Adelaide and a number of regional centers. Laterals from the mainline serve Port Pirie, Whyalla, and Angaston, with the latter connecting to the Riverland Pipeline, which supplies gas users in Berri, Murray Bridge, and Mildura.

In addition to transporting gas from the Cooper basin into South Australia, MAPS can receive supplies from southeast Queensland via APA Group’s QSN Link pipeline and from Victoria through the SEA Gas pipeline.

The transaction is expected to close in second-half 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

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