Eni lets drilling contract for work offshore Ivory Coast

Eni Côte d’Ivoire Ltd. has let an offshore drilling contract to Saipem.

The Santorini drillship will be deployed offshore Côte d’Ivoire for a long-term development drilling campaign, Saipem said in a release July 22, with operations scheduled to begin in early 2027.

The project includes a firm commitment for an extended drilling program, with the potential deployment of the rig in neighboring countries as well as additional optional periods, Saipem said, without further detail.

Saipem values the current contract at about $260 million.