Vår Energi inks deal to acquire BlueNord

Vår Energi ASA has agreed to buy BlueNord ASA as part of a proposed merger that, if completed, will expand Vår Energi's presence beyond the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS), positioning the operator as Europe's largest independent oil and gas producer.

Acqusition of BlueNord would add producing assets on the Danish Continental Shelf (DCS) to Vår Energi's current holdings, with the combined post-merger portfolio anticipated to lift long-term production to about 450,000 boe/d, with about 2.4 billion boe of reserves and resources and an estimated reserve and resource life of about 15 years.

BlueNord's portfolio includes interests in the Tyra, Halfdan, Dan, and Gorm hub areas, which are part of the Danish Underground Consortium operated by TotalEnergies SE. The assets are expected to contribute about 45,000 boe/d of net production beginning in 2026 and include about 195 million boe of net 2P reserves and 2C contingent resources, extending production beyond 2040.

"The transaction marks a significant milestone in Vår Energi's growth journey, creating the largest independent producer of oil and gas in Europe with a long-term production target of [about 450,000 b/d] and reinforcing our role as a reliable and secure supplier of energy to Europe," said Nick Walker, Vår Energi's chief executive officer.

Vår Energi said the DCS assets complement its existing North Sea operations because of their geological, operational, and fiscal similarities to the NCS. The combination also expands the company's exposure to European natural gas markets through access to the Nybro and Den Helder gas delivery points.

The combined portfolio would maintain a production mix of about 65% oil and 35% natural gas, with operating costs projected to remain at $10-11/boe.

The proposed merger remains subject to approval by BlueNord shareholders, regulatory and governmental approvals, license and partner consent, and other customary conditions.

If approved, the companies said they expect the transaction to close by yearend 2026.