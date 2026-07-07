Marubeni closes deal to acquire Barnett-focused EagleRidge Energy

Marubeni Corp. has closed a deal to acquire EagleRidge Energy II LLC, a natural gas operator based in Dallas, Tex., advancing its effort to expand energy operations and natural gas assets in North America.

EagleRidge, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni, has focused its operations on the Barnett shale in North Texas. The company operates over 3,500 wells and produces 300 MMcfed over 450,000 gross acres across 16 counties.

The deal, which was announced in June, increases Marubeni’s production capacity in the Barnett shale to about 170 MMcfed.

With the transaction closed, Marubeni said in a July 6 update, the EagleRidge management and operational team remains in place, with updates to executive leadership. Tom Ashton and Sam Miller will share the role of co-presidents. Hiroki Shima has been appointed chairman, and Michael Ronca transitions to vice-chairman.