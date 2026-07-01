EIA: US crude inventories down 3.8 million bbl

US crude oil inventories for the week ended June 26, excluding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, decreased by 3.8 million bbl from the previous week, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

At 408.4 million bbl, US crude oil inventories are about 7% below the 5-year average for this time of year, the EIA report indicated.

EIA said total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 2.3 million bbl from last week and are about 7% below the 5-year average for this time of year. Finished gasoline inventories and blending components inventories decreased last week. Distillate fuel inventories increased by 2.5 million bbl last week and are about 8% below the 5-year average for this time of year.

Propane-propylene inventories increased by 1.3 million bbl from last week and are 33% above the 5-year average for this time of year, EIA said.

US crude oil refinery inputs averaged 17.2 million b/d for the week ended June 26, which was 85,000 b/d more than the previous week’s average. Refineries operated at 96.6% of capacity.

Gasoline production increased, averaging 10.0 million b/d. Distillate fuel production decreased, averaging 5.2 million b/d.

US crude oil imports averaged 5.3 million b/d, down 291,000 b/d from the previous week. Over the last 4 weeks, crude oil imports averaged about 5.5 million b/d, 10.9% less than the same 4-week period last year. Total motor gasoline imports averaged 639,000 b/d. Distillate fuel imports averaged 108,000 b/d.