Bear River Midstream launches as independent natural gas storage company

Bear River Midstream LLC has launched as an independent midstream energy company following its formation after completion of I Squared Capital’s acquisition of Spire Inc.’s natural gas storage assets in Wyoming and Oklahoma.

As part of the launch, Spire Storage West has been renamed Stallion Gas Storage and Spire Storage Salt Plains has been renamed Salt Plains Gas Storage. Stallion Gas Storage in southwestern Wyoming consists of two integrated underground natural gas storage fields collectively certificated to provide up to 55 bcf of working gas capacity with a peak withdrawal capability of about 980 MMcfd. The site is near the Opal Hub, a natural gas trading point in the Western US, and connects to five major interstate natural gas pipelines—Kern River Gas Transmission, Ruby Pipeline, MountainWest Pipeline, MountainWest Overthrust Pipeline, and Northwest Pipeline. With these interconnections, customers can also access the Rockies Express Pipeline for markets to the west and east.

Bear River Midstream also operates Salt Plains Gas Storage in Manchester, Okla., a 17-bcf working gas capacity site serving the Mid-Continent market, including Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri. It connects to Southern Star Pipeline and ONEOK’s Oklahoma Gas Transmission system.

Spire Inc. completed the sale of its natural gas storage businesses in Wyoming and Oklahoma effective June 30, 2026, for $650 million.