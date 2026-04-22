Harbour Energy’s LLOG Exploration awards follow-on contracts for US Gulf work

The contracts secure use of the West Neptune and West Vela drillships.
April 22, 2026
1563767 © Lpm | Dreamstime.com
Offshore natural gas flaring
Dec. 22, 2025

Harbour Energy subsidiary LLOG Exploration Co. LLC has let contracts to Seadrill Ltd. for work in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The ultra-deepwater drillship West Neptune was awarded a 365-day contract extension, with operations scheduled to begin this September. The ultra-deepwater drillship West Vela was awarded a program with a duration of 270 days, with an expected start date in August.

The awards add about $260 million to Seadrill’s contract backlog and extend the company’s working relationship with LLOG, the company said in a release Apr. 22.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Poll results: Strait of Hormuz disruptions
BOEM outlines plans for December offshore Gulf Lease Sale 262
Unlocking Smart Operations: Key considerations to revolutionize safety and efficiency in oil and gas
Sponsored
Unlock ROI in oil and gas operations with private 5G
Sponsored