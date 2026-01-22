ADNOC lets EPCI contract for Al Nasr field development expansion

ADNOC has let a contract to McDermott for engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) services for the Nasr-115 expansion project in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Nasr-115 expansion project, which lies about 130 km northwest of Abu Dhabi, is a critical component of the overall Nasr Phase II full field development project expected to increase oil production capacity to 115,000 b/d by 2027, the service provider said in a release Jan. 22.

McDermott will provide EPCI services for two topside structures, one new manifold tower, one jacket, one bridge and all associated pipelines, cables and brownfield modifications.

The provider values the contract at US$0.75-1 billion.