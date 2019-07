Fiscal 2018 budget blueprint reflects Trump's energy priorities

The Trump administration's Fiscal 2018 Budget Blueprint would increase or preserve discretionary expenditures for programs connected with fossil energy amid an overall 11.7% year-to-year reduction at the US Department of the Interior. It also would eliminate spending for advanced energy research at the US Department of Energy amid a 5.6% cut overall, and slash Environmental Protection Agency spending by 31.4%.

Author

Mar 27th, 2017