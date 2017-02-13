House targets SEC overreach with vote on disclosure rule
Repeal of mandates for overly detailed disclosure of payments to foreign governments relates more to competition and regulatory balance than to transparency.
Running casing to depth in long lateral sections is challenging, often costing operators a significant portion of pay zone at the toe of the well. This article highlights a technology that helped one operator add $120,000 to its incremental gas recovery.
Rosneft and Japan’s Agency for Natural Resources and Energy signed a memorandum creating a joint coordinating committee to examine participation in joint projects for the exploration and development of oil and gas fields and petrochemicals.
The Institute for Energy Research has sued the USDA to compel the department to release certain documents the public policy group sought in April out of concern that the department is interfering with a key Renewable Fuel Standard regulatory process.
Papua New Guinea’s National Executive Council (NEC) has cleared the way for the Total SA-led joint venture to proceed with implementation of the Papua LNG project following many perceived gains for the country by the government’s negotiating team.