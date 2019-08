State officials wanted OCS off California included in permanent ban

California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) and Coastal Commission Chair Dayna Bochco each asked US President Barack Obama on Dec. 13 to add federal waters off the state's coast to portions of the US Outer Continental Shelf he permanently closed to future oil and gas activity a week later under Section 12-A of the 1953 OCS Lands Act (OGJ Online, Dec. 20, 2016).