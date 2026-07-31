EIA: China draws crude stocks as imports slide 32%

China’s crude oil imports fell 32% quarter-over-quarter and drew down inventories as higher oil prices, driven by disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, curbed buying, according to US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Data from China’s General Administration of Customs show the country imported 8.1 million b/d during second quarter, down from the previous quarter. Imports in May and June fell below 8.0 million b/d, the lowest level since 2016.

China imported a record 11.6 million b/d in 2025 as lower prices encouraged stockpiling with imports averaging 12.0 million b/d during second-half 2025 through February 2026, before the Iran conflict led to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

EIA said Chinese imports fell by 3.9 million b/d between the first and second quarters, while refinery throughput dropped by 2.2 million b/d, indicating crude inventories were drawn down to help cover the shortfall.

Vortexa tanker data show the bulk of the reduction in China’s imports came from waterbourne movements, led by declines originating from Iraq (910,000 b/d), Russia (640,000 b/d) and the UAE (600,000 b/d).