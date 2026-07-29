Oil prices surge on renewed Middle East tensions

Crude oil prices surged above $90/bbl amid escalating conflicts in the Middle East, with military strikes and missile exchanges raising fears of wider regional instability. US crude inventories fell, adding to the bullish sentiment in oil markets.
July 29, 2026
2 min read
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An escalation across multiple fronts has raised concerns that the 5-month-old conflict between the US and Iran could expand further, threatening critical shipping lanes.

Global oil prices rallied sharply July 29 as renewed military escalation in the Middle East ended several days of relative calm and revived concerns over crude flows from the region. Brent crude surged 7% to above $90/bbl, while US WTI climbed above $84/bbl.

The rally followed joint US-Saudi airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Iraq—which killed at least 20 fighters, according to Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces—and a retaliatory Iranian missile barrage targeting US forces in the region.

Stay updated on oil price volatility, shipping disruptions, LNG market analysis, and production output through OGJ's Iran war content hub.

This operation marks the first time Saudi Arabia has publicly acknowledged a combat role in the conflict. Washington and Riyadh stated that the strikes were launched in response to drone attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province—attacks that originated from within Iraq.

The sudden escalation across multiple fronts has raised concerns that the 5-month-old conflict could expand further, threatening critical shipping lanes—the Strait of Hormuz and, following the Houthis' declared blockade of Saudi shipping, the Bab el-Mandeb strait.

Adding support to prices, US commercial crude inventories fell by 7.2 million bbl in the week ended July 24, according to US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data released July 29. The draw brought commercial stockpiles to 404.5 million bbl, about 7% below the 5-year average for this time of year. The tighter US supply outlook provided additional momentum to the geopolitical risk premium.

About the Author

Conglin Xu
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Conglin Xu

Managing Editor-Economics

Conglin Xu, Managing Editor-Economics, covers worldwide oil and gas market developments and macroeconomic factors, conducts analytical economic and financial research, generates estimates and forecasts, and compiles production and reserves statistics for Oil & Gas Journal. She joined OGJ in 2012 as Senior Economics Editor. 

Xu holds a PhD in International Economics from the University of California at Santa Cruz. She was a Short-term Consultant at the World Bank and Summer Intern at the International Monetary Fund. 

 

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