Kazakhstan resumes CPC oil exports

Kazakhstan has resumed crude oil exports through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) system after the Black Sea terminal near Novorossiysk reopened following a roughly week-long shutdown.

According to Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry, the CPC terminal resumed accepting crude from producers and loading tankers on July 27, with two Chevron-chartered vessels (Seamajesty and Milos) taking on Tengizchevroil crude at the terminal's offshore moorings. CPC said pipeline operations were restored around midday Moscow time.

The shutdown was triggered by a series of Ukrainian drone strikes on tankers and terminal infrastructure between July 17–20, part of the broader Russia-Ukraine conflict. No casualties or oil spills were reported, but the incidents prompted shipping companies to avoid the terminal and forced a suspension of loadings.

With exports halted, Kazakhstan reduced oil and condensate production sharply due to limited storage capacity, cutting output from about 2 million b/d to roughly 1 million b/d at the low point, with the largest impact at the Tengiz field.

CPC carries more than 80% of Kazakhstan’s crude exports, making the disruption a significant setback for both national production and global supply, adding to market uncertainty amid ongoing Middle East tensions.

Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry said future operations will depend on continued security assessments, while market participants remain cautious given the risk of further disruptions.