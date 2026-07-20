S&P Global: Escalating US-Iran conflict disrupts maritime traffic, oil markets

According to data from S&P Global MINT and S&P Global Commodities at Sea, a total of 40 vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz between July 17-19, with a daily average of just 13 transits. Traffic through the strait remained low due to ongoing hostilities between the US and Iran—including US strikes on Iranian targets, Iranian attacks on Gulf states, and reports of at least two incidents involving vessels.

Following 14 recorded transits on July 16, daily traffic volumes for July 17, 18, and 19 were 8, 19, and 13 transits, respectively. Although activity rebounded somewhat after hitting a low on July 17, overall traffic remained well below levels seen earlier in the month.

For the week ending July 19, total traffic fell to 127 transits, averaging 18 vessels/day. This figure represents a drop of nearly 50% from the 248 transits recorded the previous week ending July 12, highlighting the notable impact of heightened security risks and maritime enforcement measures on vessel traffic in the waterway.

Between July 17-19, commercial vessels accounted for over 70% of total traffic, yet only about one-third of these transits were assessed as meeting compliance standards. Vessels linked to Iran or subject to sanctions continued to dominate, indicating that mainstream shipowners remain cautious about using the waterway.

Vessels transiting during this 3-day period included 12 product tankers, 7 bulk carriers, 6 general cargo ships, 2 very large crude carriers (VLCCs), 2 container ships, and 11 vessels of other types. A total of 21 vessels sailed out toward the Gulf of Oman, including 5 bulk carriers, 5 product tankers, 2 VLCCs, and 3 general cargo ships.

US military forces carried out strikes against Iran for a ninth consecutive day on Monday, July 20, as US deaths in the renewed conflict rose to three and additional vessels came under attack in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran retaliated by targeting US military facilities in Bahrain, home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet, as well as in Kuwait.

The continued escalation has heightened concerns that the Strait of Hormuz may remain closed to commercial shipping for an extended period, increasing risks of further disruption to oil supplies.

Amid the escalating tensions, oil prices remain highly volatile. Brent crude briefly surged above $90/bbl during Monday trading before retreating, as the intensifying conflict between the US and Iran rattled markets, while renewed ceasefire signals helped cap further gains.

Meanwhile, the US national average for regular gasoline climbed back to $4/gal on Monday, with renewed conflict involving Iran and continued Russia–Ukraine attacks adding pressure to global energy markets.