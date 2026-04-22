Ceasefire extension, Hormuz risk drive volatile crude trading

Oil markets experienced significant volatility Wednesday, driven by geopolitical signals from Washington and security threats in the Strait of Hormuz.
April 22, 2026
2 min read
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chart with markers moving up and down, signaling market volatility

Brent benchmark crude traded lower to $97/bbl Apr. 22, but reports of attacks targeting commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz reignited fears of a broader supply disruption, pushing prices back above $100/bbl

Global crude markets traded in a volatile range Wednesday, Apr. 22, as geopolitical signals from Washington and renewed security concerns in the Strait of Hormuz kept traders on edge.

US President Donald Trump announced he would extend the existing ceasefire with Iran past its original deadline, conditioning its longevity on tangible progress in parallel peace negotiations. The announcement initially acted as a pressure valve for elevated risk premiums, pulling Brent benchmark crude lower to $97/bbl in early trading, as market participants unwound some of the geopolitical hedges built up in recent sessions.

Stay updated on oil price volatility, shipping disruptions, LNG market analysis, and production output at OGJ's Iran war content hub.

The relief rally, however, proved short-lived. Reports emerged of attacks targeting commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz—the narrow Persian Gulf waterway through which around one-fifth of the world's oil supply flows daily—reigniting fears of a broader supply disruption. Prices rebounded swiftly, surging back above the $100/bbl threshold.

Adding a further layer of complexity, the Trump administration doubled down on its existing sanctions posture, reaffirming that US restrictions on Iranian port access would remain firmly in place until Tehran tables what the President characterized as a "unified proposal." The statement underscored Washington's dual-track approach: dangling a diplomatic off-ramp while simultaneously maintaining maximum economic pressure on Iranian export channels—a combination that markets are likely to interpret as a sustained source of supply-side uncertainty in the near term.

Separately, the European Union (EU) is considering requiring member states to build up jet fuel reserves and may introduce mechanisms to reallocate supplies based on regional demand and shortages, amid mounting concerns that the Iran war could disrupt fuel availability.

China is likely to resume large-scale crude purchases within weeks, according to trading house Mercuria, after drawing down inventories during the height of the Iran-driven supply disruption.

About the Author

Conglin Xu
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Conglin Xu

Managing Editor-Economics

Conglin Xu, Managing Editor-Economics, covers worldwide oil and gas market developments and macroeconomic factors, conducts analytical economic and financial research, generates estimates and forecasts, and compiles production and reserves statistics for Oil & Gas Journal. She joined OGJ in 2012 as Senior Economics Editor. 

Xu holds a PhD in International Economics from the University of California at Santa Cruz. She was a Short-term Consultant at the World Bank and Summer Intern at the International Monetary Fund. 

 

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