Ceasefire extension, Hormuz risk drive volatile crude trading

Global crude markets traded in a volatile range Wednesday, Apr. 22, as geopolitical signals from Washington and renewed security concerns in the Strait of Hormuz kept traders on edge.

US President Donald Trump announced he would extend the existing ceasefire with Iran past its original deadline, conditioning its longevity on tangible progress in parallel peace negotiations. The announcement initially acted as a pressure valve for elevated risk premiums, pulling Brent benchmark crude lower to $97/bbl in early trading, as market participants unwound some of the geopolitical hedges built up in recent sessions.

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The relief rally, however, proved short-lived. Reports emerged of attacks targeting commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz—the narrow Persian Gulf waterway through which around one-fifth of the world's oil supply flows daily—reigniting fears of a broader supply disruption. Prices rebounded swiftly, surging back above the $100/bbl threshold.

Adding a further layer of complexity, the Trump administration doubled down on its existing sanctions posture, reaffirming that US restrictions on Iranian port access would remain firmly in place until Tehran tables what the President characterized as a "unified proposal." The statement underscored Washington's dual-track approach: dangling a diplomatic off-ramp while simultaneously maintaining maximum economic pressure on Iranian export channels—a combination that markets are likely to interpret as a sustained source of supply-side uncertainty in the near term.

Separately, the European Union (EU) is considering requiring member states to build up jet fuel reserves and may introduce mechanisms to reallocate supplies based on regional demand and shortages, amid mounting concerns that the Iran war could disrupt fuel availability.

China is likely to resume large-scale crude purchases within weeks, according to trading house Mercuria, after drawing down inventories during the height of the Iran-driven supply disruption.