Conference: ExxonMobil country manager says Liza to flow at 100,000 b/d

ExxonMobil Corp.'s giant Liza discovery offshore Guyana will have an average production of 100,000 b/d of oil when it begins flowing in 2020 according to the company's Country Manager Jeff Simons. It also expects to produce 165 MMscfd of natural gas that will be mainly used for reinjection into the wells.