Shell selling some North Sea assets, Thailand field

Royal Dutch Shell PLC announced a series of transactions involving the sale of oil and gas assets in the UK North Sea and Thailand worth a total of nearly $5 billion.

Paula Dittrick
Feb 13th, 2017
More in Companies
Companies
Tag Oil, Tamarind extend closing date on NZ assets sale

Tag Oil has agreed with Tamarind Resources to extend the closing date of the deal by which it would sell substantially all of its New Zealand assets and operations.

OGJ editors
Sep 6th, 2019
Personnel Moves & Promotions
Oliver named chief executive officer of Tethys Petroleum

Clive Oliver has been named chief executive officer of Tethys Petroleum Ltd. after the company’s current CEO, Mattias Sjoborg, has decided to step down. Sjoborg will remain a member of the company’s board.

OGJ editors
Sep 3rd, 2019
Personnel Moves & Promotions
Enterprise reports promotions, new executives

Enterprise Products Partners LP has reported several promotions and new executive appointments.

OGJ editors
Sep 3rd, 2019
Companies
Concho sells New Mexico Shelf assets for $925 million

Concho Resources Inc., Midland, Tex., has agreed to sell its assets in the New Mexico Shelf to an affiliate of KKR-backed Spur Energy Partners LLC for $925 million.

OGJ editors
Sep 3rd, 2019
Companies
Tullow Ugandan project farm-down agreement to expire

Tullow Oil PLC said its final investment decision for the Lake Albert joint venture development in Uganda will likely be delayed as a farm-down agreement with Total SA and CNOOC will expire Aug. 29 and the agreement terminated.

OGJ editors
Aug 29th, 2019
Companies
WoodMac: M&A shake-up due for Australian E&P industry

A mergers and acquisitions shake-up could be on the horizon for the Australian upstream industry, said Wood Mackenzie, which identified a potential $32 billion in assets that could change hands in the next few years.

OGJ editors
Aug 29th, 2019
Companies
Obsidian terminates sale of Peace River Oil interest

The agreement providing for the sale of Obsidian Energy Ltd.’s 55% interest in the Peace River Oil Partnership to Highwood Oil Co. Ltd., Calgary, for $97 million (Can.) has been terminated.

Mikaila Adams
Aug 29th, 2019
Companies
Hilcorp to acquire BP’s Alaska business in $5.6-billion deal

Hillcorp Alaska has entered into a deal to acquire the entirety of BP Alaska’s operations and interests for $5.6 billion. Under the deal's terms, Hilcorp’s payment will comprise $4 billion payable near-term and $1.6 billion through an earnout thereafter.

OGJ editors
Aug 27th, 2019
Personnel Moves & Promotions
Stephens named interim CEO at Panhandle Oil & Gas

Chad L. Stephens will serve as interim chief executive officer of Panhandle Oil & Gas Inc., Oklahoma City. Paul F. Blanchard Jr. has stepped down as a member of the board and as president and chief executive officer of the company.

OGJ editors
Aug 27th, 2019