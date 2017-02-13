Shell selling some North Sea assets, Thailand field
Royal Dutch Shell PLC announced a series of transactions involving the sale of oil and gas assets in the UK North Sea and Thailand worth a total of nearly $5 billion.
Running casing to depth in long lateral sections is challenging, often costing operators a significant portion of pay zone at the toe of the well. This article highlights a technology that helped one operator add $120,000 to its incremental gas recovery.
Hillcorp Alaska has entered into a deal to acquire the entirety of BP Alaska’s operations and interests for $5.6 billion. Under the deal's terms, Hilcorp’s payment will comprise $4 billion payable near-term and $1.6 billion through an earnout thereafter.
Chad L. Stephens will serve as interim chief executive officer of Panhandle Oil & Gas Inc., Oklahoma City. Paul F. Blanchard Jr. has stepped down as a member of the board and as president and chief executive officer of the company.