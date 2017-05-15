Shell reports first-quarter earnings of $2.23 billion
Royal Dutch Shell PLC reported first-quarter earnings on a current cost of supply basis, excluding identified items, of $3.86 billion, up $2.23 billion from first-quarter 2016.
Hillcorp Alaska has entered into a deal to acquire the entirety of BP Alaska’s operations and interests for $5.6 billion. Under the deal's terms, Hilcorp’s payment will comprise $4 billion payable near-term and $1.6 billion through an earnout thereafter.
Chad L. Stephens will serve as interim chief executive officer of Panhandle Oil & Gas Inc., Oklahoma City. Paul F. Blanchard Jr. has stepped down as a member of the board and as president and chief executive officer of the company.
Adding to its international exploration program, Qatar Petroleum signed a deal with Total to acquire interests in two blocks offshore Namibia. Total will transfer to QP a 30% interest in Block 2913B and a 28.33% interest in Block 2912.