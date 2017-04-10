Cenovus signs $13.3-billion deal with ConocoPhillips for oil sands, other Canadian assets

Cenovus Energy Inc., Calgary, has agreed to acquire ConocoPhillips' 50% interest in the companies' jointly owned Foster Creek Christina Lake (FCCL) oil sands partnership as well as the majority of the Houston independent's Deep basin conventional assets in Alberta and British Columbia for $13.3 billion, including $10.6 billion in cash and 208 million Cenovus common shares valued at $2.7 billion.