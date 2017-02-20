InterOil shareholders vote to approve second ExxonMobil deal
Shareholders of InterOil Corp. have overwhelmingly approved the transaction for sale of the company to ExxonMobil Corp. at a special meeting this week.
ExxonMobil is in exclusive discussions with Var Energi—a joint venture of Eni and private firm HitecVision—regarding the possible sale of the remainder of ExxonMobil’s upstream Norwegian oil and gas assets, Var Energi confirmed to media outlets Sept. 6.
Hillcorp Alaska has entered into a deal to acquire the entirety of BP Alaska’s operations and interests for $5.6 billion. Under the deal's terms, Hilcorp’s payment will comprise $4 billion payable near-term and $1.6 billion through an earnout thereafter.
Chad L. Stephens will serve as interim chief executive officer of Panhandle Oil & Gas Inc., Oklahoma City. Paul F. Blanchard Jr. has stepped down as a member of the board and as president and chief executive officer of the company.
Adding to its international exploration program, Qatar Petroleum signed a deal with Total to acquire interests in two blocks offshore Namibia. Total will transfer to QP a 30% interest in Block 2913B and a 28.33% interest in Block 2912.