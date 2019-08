Chevron lets contract for Nigerian gas project

Chevron Nigeria Ltd. has let a contract to Frames Group BV, Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, to provide a natural gas dehydration unit for the 165-MMcfd Okan offshore gas gathering and compression platform, which CNL 40% operates in Nigeria's western Niger Delta region on behalf of partner Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (NNPC) 60% under their Escravos gas project joint venture.