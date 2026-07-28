Santos loads first condensate from Barossa

Santos Ltd. and PRISM Energy International Australia Pte. Ltd. jointly marketed, sold, and loaded the first condensate cargo from the Barossa gas project, about 285 km north of Darwin, in Australia's Northern Territory.

The cargo carrying about 300,000 bbl of condensate was loaded from the BW Opal FPSO vessel at Barossa on July 24, 2026, aboard the Aframax tanker Boccadesse for delivery to SK Incheon Petrochem Co. Ltd. in South Korea. The condensate will feed SK Incheon Petrochem's 275,000-b/d refinery in Incheon, which produces mostly naphtha and jet fuel.

The shipment follows the start of LNG production at the Darwin LNG plant, which is now producing at 97% of planned rates.

Santos operates the Barossa LNG project (50%) with joint venture partners PRISM Energy International Australia (37.5%) and JERA Australia Pty. Ltd. (12.5%).