Eni takes FID on Cronos, Cyprus' first gas development project

Gas will be transported via subsea pipeline and processed in existing Zohr installations in Egypt, then transferred and liquefied in the Damietta LNG plant for export as LNG to international markets, mostly in the European Union.

Cronos, which lies about 185 km southwest of the coast, is Eni’s first development in Cyprus and the country’s inaugural hydrocarbon project. It also enables the restart of the Damietta LNG plant.

"Cronos fast-track initiative marks a concrete milestone in positioning Cyprus as a European gas producer and exporter, and it unlocks the establishment of a regional gas hub in the Eastern Mediterranean by leveraging Egypt’s existing hydrocarbon infrastructure," said Eni chief executive officer Claudio Descalzi.

Cronos gas in place is estimated at more than 3 tcf. Additional potential resources in Block 6 are under exploration and appraisal, including the 2022 Zeus discovery.

"[Cronos] is furthermore an example of international cooperation and a concrete contribution to the diversification and security of Europe’s gas supply," Descalzi added.

Eni (50%) operates Block 6. TotalEnergies holds the remaining (50%).