Petrobras contractor selects Vallourec to supply Atapu 2 risers

Petróleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) contractor Allseas Group SA awarded Vallourec a contract for the supply of carbon-steel seamless line pipes and thermal insulation coating for Atapu 2 project being developed by the Unitized ATAPU consortium offshore Brazil. The contract includes the supply of 143 km of rigid risers and flowlines.

The Unitized ATAPU consortium, operated by Petrobras, intends to develop a portion of Atapu field in Santos basin about 230 km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro in 2,000-2,350 m water depths. Atapu 2’s production system will consist of 18 wells directly connected by rigid risers to the 225,000-b/d P-84 floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

Seamless line pipe for the project will be produced at Vallourec’s Jeceaba mill in Minas Gerais, Brazil, with associated thermal insulation coating carried out in Serra, at a plant acquired as part of Vallourec’s acquisition of Thermotite do Brasil.

Allseas was awarded Atapu 2’s subsea engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract in November 2025. Atapu field, which lies in Block BM-S-11A, has been producing since 2020 through the 150,000-b/d P-70 FPSO. Atapu 2, its second development phase, is expected to start production in 2029.