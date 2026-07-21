Basra Oil lets contract for southern Iraq field development

Basra Oil Co. (BOC) let a contract to Halliburton to support development of the Bin Omar and Sindbad oil and gas fields in southern Iraq.

The development program targets higher oil production and increased capture of associated gas for domestic use.

In a separate release earlier in the month, BOC said Iraq Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair al-Abadi indicated that during the 5-year contract period, crude oil production at Bin Omar field could reach 150,000 b/d with 300 MMcfd of associated gas. During the same period, production at Sindbad field will be developed to reach 80,000-100,000 b/d, while associated gas production is expected to increase to 260 MMcfd from 240 MMcfd.



Under the contract, Halliburton will provide field development planning, production optimization, digital technologies, and engineering, procurement, and construction management services for the two fields. BOC will retain ownership and operatorship.

According to BOC, Iraq's oil minister "affirmed that the ministry is proceeding with signing contracts with major international companies, particularly American companies, and will provide support and remove obstacles to achieve the goals and serve the public interest." The government is working to increase domestic oil and gas production and reduce its reliance on imports.