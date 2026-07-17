ConocoPhillips joins bp in Kirkuk oil field redevelopment in Iraq

BP ECKL holds the Development and Production Contract (DPC) covering the currently producing, historically prolific Baba and Avanah domes of Kirkuk oil field and the adjacent Bai Hassan, Jambur, and Khabbaz fields in federal Iraq. All four fields are currently operated by the Northern Oil Co. (NOC).

bp, a member of the consortium of oil companies that discovered oil in Kirkuk in the 1920s, last year received final government ratification of a contract to invest in redevelopment of the fields. The ratification followed a memorandum of understanding signed between bp and Iraq in July 2024 aimed at advancing works to stabilize production and reverse field decline.