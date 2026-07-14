Harbour Energy completes North Sea acquisition

Harbour Energy PLC completed the acquisition of substantially all subsidiaries of Waldorf Energy Partners Ltd. and Waldorf Production Ltd. in the UK for $163 million.

This follows receipt of all regulatory approvals and full and final settlement of all creditors’ claims against the acquired Waldorf subsidiaries, the operator said.

In a Dec. 2025 release, the company said the deal adds oil-weighted production of 20,000 boe/d and 2P reserves of 35 million boe. In addition, the deal increases Harbour’s interest in its operated Catcher oil and gas field to 90% from 50% and provides a new production base for Harbour in the northern North Sea.