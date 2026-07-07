PTTEP achieves Thailand's first wellhead platform reuse in Gulf of Thailand

PTT Exploration and Production Public Co. Ltd. (PTTEP) has completed Thailand’s first total wellhead platform reuse project by redeploying an entire decommissioned petroleum wellhead platform as a complete structure in Funan field in the Gulf of Thailand.

The reuse project comes as part of PTTEP's program to maximize value and extend utilization of wellhead platforms that remain structurally sound and safe after depleting resources at a location by redeploying the platform as a complete structure.

The first implementation was carried out at the Jakrawan K wellhead platform (JKWK), in Funan field under the G1/61 Project.

As part of the project, PTTEP adopted the wet-tow method to relocate the jacket, helping curb energy consumption and minimize impacts on marine life attached to the platform structure, supporting a balance between energy production and marine environmental stewardship.

The topside, jacket, and selected pile sections were relocated and reinstalled for use within the same field, reducing the overall construction and installation period to only 6 months, down from about 20 months for a newly built platform.

Additionally, the approach cut construction costs by about 35–50% compared with construction of an entirely new wellhead platform.

PTTEP said it expects the initiative to also reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 3,270 tonnes of CO 2 e/platform by limiting the use of steel and other equipment required for construction of new platforms.

PTTEP is operator of the G1/61 project (60%) with partner Mubadala Investment Co. (40%).