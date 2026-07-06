Norske Shell lets workforce contract for NCS operations

Norske Shell AS has let a specialist workforce frame agreement contract to Aqualis ASA's AGR for operations onshore and offshore in Norway.

The contract relates to the provision of project and long-term workforce and consultants for Norske Shell’s Norwegian Continental Shelf resourcing needs in areas such as drilling and wells, well planning, well intervention, superintendents, offshore management and execution, and well engineering advisory support.

Valid for an initial 4-year period, the framework agreement includes an option to renew in 2-year periods, the service provider said.

Details regarding the operator's specific NCS projects included as part of the contract were not revealed.