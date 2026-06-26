Cenovus Energy lets contract for White Rose field development

Cenovus Energy Inc. has let a 5-year agreement to Aker Solutions ASA for engineering and maintenance services on White Rose field assets about 350 km east of St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, on the eastern edge of Jeanne d’Arc basin.

Aker Solutions' scope of work under the contract covers comprehensive engineering, maintenance, and operations support for the new West White Rose platform as well as the SeaRose Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel.

This lastest contract follows Aker Solutions's delivery of previous offshore engineering services to the White Rose field since 2005, which has included concrete gravity structure (CGS) tow-out and installation, onshore commissioning, and offshore hookup and commissioning for the new West White Rose platform scheduled to start production in 2026.

The West White Rose project will be developed through a fixed drilling platform consisting of the CGS and an integrated topsides module tied back to the SeaRose FPSO. The project will access additional resources of 200 million bbl of light crude oil to the west of the field to extend the life of White Rose by 14 years.

Aker Solutions has also been delivering engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) services to the SeaRose FPSO since 2005, including onshore engineering, procurement, and work preparation for the FSPO’s recent life extension drydock (LED) campaign in 2024.

Cenovus is operator and majority owner of White Rose field and satellite extensions.