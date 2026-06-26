Zephyr Energy acquires additional acreage in Paradox basin, Utah

Zephyr Energy plc acquired an additional 27,000 acres for its Paradox project in Utah's Paradox basin.

A largely contiguous position just to the south and west of Zephyr's White Sands unit (WSU), the new acreage—which will be beneficial for future development drilling—doubles the footprint around WSU to notably expands the company's access to the proven Cane Creek reservoir and the greater Paradox formation oil and natural gas play, the operator said.

Zephyr acquired about 24,000 acres through a US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) competitive lease sale, with the remainder obtained through a targeted direct negotiation with the Utah Trust Lands Administration (TLA).

The BLM leases have a 10-year primary lease term, with a 5-year primary lease term for TLA leases.

Based on Zephyr's regional geological evaluation, the operator said it expects the new acreage to have similar Paradox formation reservoir conditions to those found within the WSU, as well as the potential to be developed by bolting onto existing and scheduled WSU infrastructure.

Further exploration and development potential for helium also exists below the Paradox formation across the newly acquired acreage, Zephyr said.

Inclusive of the new acreage, the company now operates a total of about 70,000 gross acres in Paradox basin, with Zephyr holding 100% working interest in most of that acreage.