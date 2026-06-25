TotalEnergies joins Abu Dhabi gas cap concession

This new concession will develop the large gas cap resources of Bab onshore field, with a target production rate of 1,500 MMcfd. It builds on the 2015 renewal for 40 years of the onshore oil concession (formerly ADCO).
June 25, 2026
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TotalEnergies has signed its entry into the Bab Gas Cap Concession in Abu Dhabi.

This new concession will develop the large gas cap resources of Bab onshore field, with a target production rate of 1,500 MMcfd. It builds on the 2015 renewal for 40 years of the onshore oil concession (formerly ADCO).

ADNOC Onshore is operator of Bab field (60%) with partners TotalEnergies (10%), bp (10%), CNPC (8%), JODCO/INPEX (5%), ZhenHua (4%), and GS Energy (3%).

 

 

 

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