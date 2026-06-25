TotalEnergies joins Abu Dhabi gas cap concession

TotalEnergies has signed its entry into the Bab Gas Cap Concession in Abu Dhabi.

This new concession will develop the large gas cap resources of Bab onshore field, with a target production rate of 1,500 MMcfd. It builds on the 2015 renewal for 40 years of the onshore oil concession (formerly ADCO).

ADNOC Onshore is operator of Bab field (60%) with partners TotalEnergies (10%), bp (10%), CNPC (8%), JODCO/INPEX (5%), ZhenHua (4%), and GS Energy (3%).