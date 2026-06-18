bp lets Foinaven decommissioning and recycling contract

bp plc has let a decommissioning and recycling contract to DeepOcean US LLC for subsea equipment at Foinaven field, West of Shetland, UK.

Under the contract, DeepOcean will remove ten flexible process risers and three dynamic subsea umbilicals from the former Foinaven floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) location. In addition, DeepOcean will recover a static umbilical.

Various amounts of buoyancy, riser protection, clamps, and other appurtenance associated with each riser will also be removed during recovery operations.

DeepOcean will provide engineering, project management, and offshore execution for the project that will be managed and executed by DeepOcean’s Aberdeen-based operations. The offshore scope will be carried out using a high-specification subsea construction vessel operated by DeepOcean.

Foinaven was discovered in 1992, with first oil in 1997. The field is about 190 km west of the Shetland Islands within the Faroes-Shetland Trough, in water depths ranging between 330-530 m. Before the FPSO was taken off-station in 2021, the Foinaven asset produced 440 million bbl of oil, double what was expected when initially developed.