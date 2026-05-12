Santos proceeds with Agogo tie-in project in Papua New Guinea

Santos will proceed with the Agogo Production Facility (APF) tie-in project in Papua New Guinea following approval by the PNG LNG joint venture.

The APF tie-in Project will deliver gas from the Santos-operated APF to the PNG LNG gas pipeline via a new 19-km pipeline, together with two new wells and associated production infrastructure modifications. The tie-in will provide incremental production capacity of about 135 MMscfd.

Next steps include a detailed design for APF modification, awarding the two main construction contracts, and progressing the temporary construction camp. First gas is expected in second-quarter 2028.

Kevin Gallagher, Santos' chief executive officer and managing director, said execution of the project "will convert Santos’ 66 MMboe 2P undeveloped reserves into developed reserves, delivering incremental net production of [about] 54 MMscfd with significant upside potential depending on reservoir performance.”

The project follows approval by the ExxonMobil-operated PNG LNG joint venture.

Santos holds a 39.9% interest in the PNG LNG joint venture with partners ExxonMobil PNG Ltd., ENEOS Xplora, Kumul Petroleum, and Mineral Resources Development Co.