Neuquén bid round aims to expand Vaca Muerta's frontier areas with new operators

The 2026 bid round in Neuquén offers 15 blocks, including key areas like Águila Mora Noreste and La Hoya, aiming to expand exploration beyond core Vaca Muerta zones.
May 11, 2026
2 min read
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Argentina- Texas Chamber of Commerce
Neuquén Governor Rolando Figueroa speaking to an audience

Neuquén Governor Rolando Figueroa speaks about frontier Vaca Muerta opportunities during the Bilateral Energy Summit organized by the Argentina-Texas Chamber of Commerce ahead of the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, Tex. 

Neuquén has launched a new bidding round for 15 hydrocarbon areas held by Gas y Petróleo del Neuquén (GyP), focused on unconventional resources and aimed at expanding frontier areas within the Vaca Muerta formation.

Round 1/2026 includes blocks with potential in Vaca Muerta, Quintuco, and Los Molles in different parts of the province. The areas on offer are Águila Mora Noreste, Cerro Avispa Norte, Cerro Avispa Sur, Cerro Partido Este, Chasquivil Sur, Corralera Noreste, Corralera Noroeste, Corralera Sur, Curamhuele, El Corte, La Hoya, La Tropilla I, Pampa de las Yeguas NE, Santo Domingo II, and Totoral Este. The awards are scheduled for Aug. 19.

The structure keeps GyP as titleholder of the areas and reserves for the provincial company a 10-20% stake in each project. Winning bidders will assume the technical and financial risk of the exploration phase, with an initial period of up to 8 years, divided into two 4-year phases. In the event of a commercial discovery, companies may later access a 35-year unconventional exploitation concession.

Offers will be evaluated based on minimum investment commitments, royalties, access bonuses and exploratory work programs.

Through the bid round, the provincial government aims to bring in new operators, increase competition, and accelerate evaluation of areas that remain less developed than Vaca Muertas core blocks.

The round comes following reform of Argentinas Hydrocarbons Law, the Large Investment Incentive Regime (RIGI), and a new macroeconomic framework. Neuquéns government is also preparing a scheme of differential royalties for methane destined for LNG projects, aimed at improving the economics of gas developments linked to future liquefaction projects.

 

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About the Author

Camilo Ciruzzi

South America Correspondent

Ciruzzi is a journalist based in the Argentine province of Río Negro. He has over 30 years of experience in radio and print media. Ciruzzi studied Communication Sciences at the University of Buenos Aires and specialized in energy, political economy, and finance.

[email protected]

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