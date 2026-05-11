Amplitude Energy granted production license for Annie field
Key Highlights
- Amplitude Energy was granted a production license for Annie field in Offshore Otway basin.
- First gas is expected in 2028.
Amplitude Energy Ltd. has been granted production license VIC/L37 covering the discovered Annie field in Offshore Otway basin.
Annie, discovered in 2019, contains 65 PJ gross 2C resources. First gas is expected in 2028. All gas produced from Annie is expected to be supplied into the east coast domestic market for Australian consumers.
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