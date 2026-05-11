West Natuna Exploration lets SURF contract for Mako field

West Natuna Exploration Ltd. (WNEL) has let a contract to Timas Suplindo to support development of Mako gas field offshore Indonesia. The field lies in the Natuna Sea about 100 km north of Matak Island and about 400 km northeast of Singapore.

The contract scope includes engineering, procurement, construction, and fabrication, transportation and installation, and pre-commissioning and commissioning support.

Engineering will include verification of front-end engineering and design (FEED) and execution of detailed engineering design for the SURF system, including flowlines, export pipeline, risers, subsea structures, umbilical, and installation engineering.

Procurement includes securing contractor furnished materials and management, storage, and integration of company furnished materials including line pipes, umbilical, SPCS, and subsea valves.

Work includes construction and fabrication include fabrication, assembly, coating, inspection, and testing of subsea structures and associated SURF components.

Transportation and installation include load-out, transportation, and offshore installation of flowlines, an export pipeline, subsea structures, risers, umbilical, and tie-ins.

Pre-commissioning and commissioning support include execution of pre-commissioning activities, including cleaning, gauging, hydrotesting, dewatering, and leak testing, and provision of support to WNEL during commissioning and start-up.

Mako lies in the Duyung PSC and contains 2C contingent resources of 413 bcf. The field holds high quality gas with 98% methane, and no mercury or heavy metals.

The project is structured as a two-phase program comprising six initial development wells tied back to a leased mobile offshore production unit (MOPU) with design capacity of 172 MMscfd.

Sales gas will be transported via a 59 km 18-in. OD pipeline to the KF platform in the adjoining Kakap PSC, then through the WNTS pipeline for delivery to the Indonesian domestic market. Total capex to first gas is estimated at $320 million.

WNEL is a subsidiary of Conrad Asia Energy Ltd. and is operator of Duyung PSC (76.5%) with partners Coro Energy (15%) and Empyrean Energy (8.5%).